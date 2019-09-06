Pedestrian strike sends one to hospital

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Beavercreek Thursday night.

The Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS it happened in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road around 10:45 pm.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.