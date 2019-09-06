Pedestrian strike sends one to hospital

Live Now
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was taken to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Beavercreek Thursday night.

The Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 2 NEWS it happened in the 3300 block of Ravenwood Road around 10:45 pm.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

