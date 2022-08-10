DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) – The Dayton Police Department is asking the community to help find the driver who struck and killed a man before fleeing the scene Friday night.

According to the Dayton Police Department, 52-year-old Malik Mize was crossing North Main Street at Hillcrest Avenue when he was struck and killed by a black or dark-colored SUV. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.

This incident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

Police are now searching for a dark-colored or black SUV that likely has front-end damage, DPD said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rizer at 937-333-1142 or call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.