CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle near Springfield.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, a 43-year-old man was struck by a car around 8 p.m. on Nov. 18. The crash occurred on Dayton-Springfield Road near Parkridge Road in Mad River Township.

Preliminary investigation shows a 2008 Pontiac G6 was traveling northeast on Dayton-Springfield Road when the vehicle struck a man walking in the road. The pedestrian died as a result of the crash.

Occupants inside of the Pontiac were not injured.

Mad River Township Fire Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office also responded to this crash.

Dayton-Springfield Road was closed for 2 hours while crews were on scene and has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.