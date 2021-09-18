Pedestrian killed in crash

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey reports that deputies investigated a fatal traffic crash Saturday morning, September 18. 

At 7:38 a.m., Central Dispatch received a 911 call of a traffic crash near 2301 Rolfes Road, Grey said.

According to the release, a 65-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on Rolfes Road when he hit a pedestrian with his car.  The driver said that, due to the rising sun, he did not see 74-year-old Vernon Bruns walking on the road.

Bruns was pronounced dead at the scene, Grey said.  The driver was not injured.

Grey said The case remains under investigation

