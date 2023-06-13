DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after they were struck by a construction vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

According to John Davis, PIO for the Centerville Police Department, a medium-weight construction vehicle struck a pedestrian on South Main Street, S.R. 48 near the intersection with Spring Valley Pike.

The pedestrian was killed in the collision, Davis said.

South Main Street is currently closed in both directions between Bristol Drive and Spring Valley Pike. Davis told 2 NEWS that he expects it to be several hours before the scene is cleared. This incident remains under investigation.