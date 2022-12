One person was killed when they were hit by a car in Dayton (Chris Smith, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after they were struck by a car in Dayton on Wednesday.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to Wayne Avenue on reports that a car had hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was killed in the crash.

The driver was uninjured in the collision. It is unknown what factors may have led up to the fatal collision.

At this time, the Dayton Police Department is still investigating the crash.

