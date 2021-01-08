Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Washington Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian was killed just before midnight Friday in Washington Township when he was hit by a car.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the intersection of OH-725 and McEwen Road at 11:56 p.m. Thursday after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man was struck by a white 2018 Nissan Infiniti, which was traveling east on SR-725. The man was taken to Southview Hospital by Washington Twp. Medics, where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No information about the driver of the car was released. The incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Services Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.