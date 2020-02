DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- One person is dead after being hit while walking along I-75 southbound at I-675 Saturday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says they got a call just after 7:50 pm for a pedestrian that had been hit by a semi-truck.

The victim has not been identified.

We’re still working to learn what caused the crash

We will update this story as more information becomes available.