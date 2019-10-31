Pedestrian injured after being struck in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Dayton early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the intersection of E. First Street and N. Keowee Street to reports of a man laying in the street, screaming. When officers arrived, they found a man with a leg injury.

According to police, the man claimed he was hit by a semi-truck that left the scene, although authorities have not confirmed that it was a semi-truck that hit him.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

