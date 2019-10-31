Pedestrian injured after being struck in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian was injured after he was struck by a vehicle in Dayton early Thursday morning.
Police responded to the intersection of E. First Street and N. Keowee Street to reports of a man laying in the street, screaming. When officers arrived, they found a man with a leg injury.
According to police, the man claimed he was hit by a semi-truck that left the scene, although authorities have not confirmed that it was a semi-truck that hit him.
Medics transported the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.