Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pedestrian was injured after being struck in Dayton Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened near the intersection of W. Siebenthaler Ave. and Philadelphia Drive shortly after 6:30 am Tuesday morning.

Dayton Police is investigating the case. The extent of the injuries are unknown.

W. Siebenthaler Avenue is shut down between Philadelphia Drive and Klepinger Road while the investigation continues.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.