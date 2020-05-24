Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

Pedestrian hit on West Third Street

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a report of a female being struck by a vehicle on West Third Street at Melwood Avenue early Sunday morning.

Medics were called to the scene as well as police.

The victims condition is unknown at this time, 2 NEWS will update this story with more information as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS