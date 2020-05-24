Pedestrian hit on West Third Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a report of a female being struck by a vehicle on West Third Street at Melwood Avenue early Sunday morning.
Medics were called to the scene as well as police.
The victims condition is unknown at this time, 2 NEWS will update this story with more information as it develops.
