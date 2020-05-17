Pedestrian hit on Needmore Road, sustained life threatening injuries

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident involving a pedestrian on Needmore Road Saturday night.

The 53-year-old male pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

According to the Sheriff’s office the initial investigation revealed that a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 20-year-old female, was traveling west on Needmore Road.

A pedestrian was crossing the street and was struck by the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were not injured.

This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the story will be updated when more information is available.