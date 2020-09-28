Pedestrian hit on Germantown Street, condition unknown

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was hit by a vehicle on Germantown Street at South Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The call came in for the accident around 3:30 p.m. The scene was clear before 4 p.m.

Authorities said that the person hit was awake when crews arrived but did not give word on their condition.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS