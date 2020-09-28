Pedestrian hit on Germantown Street, condition unknown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was hit by a vehicle on Germantown Street at South Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
The call came in for the accident around 3:30 p.m. The scene was clear before 4 p.m.
Authorities said that the person hit was awake when crews arrived but did not give word on their condition.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
