Pedestrian hit on Germantown Street, condition unknown

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was hit by a vehicle on Germantown Street at South Gettysburg Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

The call came in for the accident around 3:30 p.m. The scene was clear before 4 p.m.

Authorities said that the person hit was awake when crews arrived but did not give word on their condition.

