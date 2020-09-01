Pedestrian hit on Brandt Pike, medics called to the scene

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was struck by a car on Brandt Pike early Tuesday morning, paramedics were called to the scene.

Huber Heights Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the accident happened around 1 a.m. Authorities have not released the condition of the person hit at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS