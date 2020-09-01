Pedestrian hit on Brandt Pike, medics called to the scene

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was struck by a car on Brandt Pike early Tuesday morning, paramedics were called to the scene.
Huber Heights Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the accident happened around 1 a.m. Authorities have not released the condition of the person hit at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.
