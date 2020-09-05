Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Lyons Road

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were sent to Lyons Road in Miamisburg after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

2 NEWS has crews at the scene who have confirmed the accident with police. The person was struck around 5:38 a.m. on the overpass above I-75. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that a person driving saw the victim in the road and called it in.

This incident is still under investigation.

WDTN.com is working to get more information and will update this story.

