Man on bike struck by hit-and-run driver Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man on a bike was hit by a car at the intersection of Siebenthaler Avenue and Main Street Wednesday.

Authorities said the call for the accident came at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday. The biker was hit by the car after going through a red light. The driver fled the scene of the accident.

The biker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS