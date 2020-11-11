Man on bike struck by hit-and-run driver Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man on a bike was hit by a car at the intersection of Siebenthaler Avenue and Main Street Wednesday.

Authorities said the call for the accident came at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday. The biker was hit by the car after going through a red light. The driver fled the scene of the accident.

The biker suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

