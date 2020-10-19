Pedestrian hit by vehicle at intersection of North Main St., Santa Clara Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was hit by a car near the intersection of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Monday.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that the driver took off from the scene but has since returned. They told police that the car slid into the person.
The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
