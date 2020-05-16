Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Pedestrian hit by car on Mt. Hood and Taylorsville Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights police confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Mt. Hood and Taylorsville Road.

The accident took place Saturday, May 16, sometime in the afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that two people were transported to the hospital. No word yet on who was brought their or the extent of their injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS