Pedestrian hit by car on Mt. Hood and Taylorsville Road

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights police confirmed that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at Mt. Hood and Taylorsville Road.
The accident took place Saturday, May 16, sometime in the afternoon.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that two people were transported to the hospital. No word yet on who was brought their or the extent of their injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
