DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was reportedly hit by a car in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed a man was hit near W. Third St. and N. Williams St. around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

It is unknown at this time what the status of his injuries is. It is also not known what led up to the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.