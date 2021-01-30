Pedestrian hit by car, cited for walking in roadway

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to North Main Street and Shiloh Springs Road on reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.

Authorities said the initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling north on North Main Street when it hit the person crossing the street from east to west.

The pedestrian was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the person was cited for walking in the roadway.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

