HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — According to the Huber Heights Police Department, a silver Honda CRV struck a pedestrian on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Officers reportedly found an unconscious person near an RTA bus stop located by the Dayton Metro Library on 6243 Brandt Pike.

The victim, Joseph Marshall, succumbed to his injuries the following day at Miami Valley Hospital.

An investigation into this case is ongoing.

Authorities are currently awaiting autopsy and toxicology reports, as the extent of Marshall’s injuries and the cause of his death is unknown.

Any information about the vehicle or the driver can be provided to Sgt. Fosnight at 937-237-3592 or Det. Larry Tyree at 937-237-3576.