12:08 p.m. 2 NEWS’ Aliah Williamson reports that the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd protest has officially begun in Dayton.

“Through us, the whole entire world can be healed.” #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd protest in Dayton has now begun. Several passing cars are honking their support. pic.twitter.com/VnkdKY5AoB — Aliah Williamson WDTN (@aliahonair) May 30, 2020

11:42 a.m. Between 50 and 100 people have gathered in front of the Federal Building on Second Street to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

11:39 a.m. Peaceful protesters have gathered early in downtown Dayton and chants have already started.