Peaceful protesters rally against racism in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Protesters marched through Riverside on Tuesday night after a gathering at Stebbins High School.

“Nothing has been done where I’m from, where I grew up, so I wanted to make sure that was done, I wanted to make sure that yeah, we do agree with what’s going on and Riverside does stand with the Black Lives Matter Movement,” said organizer Calvin Bransford, Jr.

Protesters stood in the Stebbins High School parking lot, sharing their experiences with racism in their community.

The Riverside mayor and police chief said a few words about the actions they want to take in the area.

“There’s no way you could condone anything that took place in Minneapolis, you just can’t do that, and we never would. For us, we’re just trying to be better,” said Chief Frank Robinson.

Riverside police chief is now speaking. "We will never support police brutality in any form." pic.twitter.com/WR94VGT9pb — Allison Gens WDTN (@AllisonGens) June 23, 2020

After a moment of silence, the peaceful protest was disrupted by several anti-protesters who stood across the street.

Instead of marching, protesters like Aleasiah Howard decided to take a stand.

“What is there to anti-protest against? People want freedom, they want equality. They want the right to just exist. And there’s people protesting it?” she said.

For Bransford Jr., the protest was just a start in making a long-lasting change in Riverside and the country.

“There’s a disconnect between citizens, the community and our police force. And that needs to end if we want our country to head in the right direction,” he said.

The speakers challenged the protesters to use this as a first step and put their words into action.