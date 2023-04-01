DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Friday was International Day of Trans Visibility, and peaceful protests and marches occurred across the country, including in Dayton.

The Protect Trans Kids March for Trans Youth and Autonomy started at Lily’s restaurant on East Fifth Street. The group then marched to Courthouse Square.

Protesters said they had to speak out following legislation they say would harm the trans community. Organizers are asking for lawmakers to listen.

“I’d definitely like to see legislation that protects the bodily autonomy of trans youth and trans people across the country,” Sav Rose, event co-organizer, said.

Dayton PFLAG and other local LGBTQ+ organizations participated in Friday’s peaceful protest.