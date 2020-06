MIAMI TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township was informed of a demonstration taking place Saturday, June 6, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m at Waldruhe Park.

Organizers worked with Maimi Township Police and authorities told 2 NEWS that they have confidence the demonstration will remain peaceful.

Officials advised that traffic along SR 741 near Austin Landing may become congested due to the demonstration. To ensure the safety of those participating, officials say that the right lane of SR 741 is shutdown.