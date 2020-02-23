Peace Ambassadors, mentors helping students grieve after shooting of Dunbar HS freshman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been less than a week since 15-year-old Qua’Lek Shelton, a student athlete and honor student, was shot on Catalpa Drive.

A second teen who is not being named yet was also struck in the shooting and is recovering.

The Dayton Police investigation shows the department believes the shooting stemmed from an altercation between the two victims and a group of unnamed suspects.

Shelton died at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Since then, his teammates, classmates and peers have been dealing with their grief and receiving counseling from Dayton Public Schools.

Marlon Shackelford is a community leader and mentor with Men of Color, an organization through DPS. Men of Color has been providing resources such as therapists and counselors to students at Dunbar High School where Shelton was a freshman.

“As a community, we cannot become numb to situations like these because there is still so much work to be done,” said Chaz Amos a student at Thurgood Marshall High School.

Amos is a Peace Ambassador for his school; however the program extends to other DPS schools.

“If something is happening at school, these teens make a call, they make sure that violence will stop. So [we] need more peace ambassadors. The peace ambassadors have to become the number one gang,” said Shackelford.

“We can show someone, [that] we’re here and we’re here to help and you don’t have to go through this alone,” explained Amos.

The funeral arrangements for Qua’Lek Shelton will be held at Mt. Enon Church. The visitation is at 10 am and the service is planned for 11 am. Shelton will be buried at West Memory Gardens.

To help support the Shelton family you can visit any Wright-Patt Credit Union and ask to donate to the Qua’Lek Shelton Charity Fund.