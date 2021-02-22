PDAC releases list of community-evaluated projects seeking funding

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) released its annual list of community-evaluated projects that are seeking funding.

The final list includes 76 projects, each of which is categorized as “Priority,” “Recommended” or “Reviewed.” 

The committee said it prioritizes projects that benefit the people of Dayton by enhancing the quality of life, encouraging business growth, and strengthening the community’s relationship with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other local federal installations.

PDAC said projects are not guaranteed funding from being on the list and the committee does not award funding.

For more information on the projects, visit www.daytonregion.com.

