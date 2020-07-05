Payne Recreation Center to open gym, will resume aerobics classes

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Moraine is reopening Payne Recreation Centers gym to a maximum of eight people at a time Monday, July 6.

Aerobics classes will also resume Monday with a maximum of nine people per class.

Classes vary in intensity and will go from Monday until Saturday of each week. Click here to see the schedule that the city released.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS