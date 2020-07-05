Payne Recreation Center to open gym, will resume aerobics classes

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Moraine is reopening Payne Recreation Centers gym to a maximum of eight people at a time Monday, July 6.
Aerobics classes will also resume Monday with a maximum of nine people per class.
Classes vary in intensity and will go from Monday until Saturday of each week. Click here to see the schedule that the city released.
