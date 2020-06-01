Payne Recreation Center reopens to pass holders

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Fitness areas in Payne Recreation Center are reopening to pass holders starting June 1 – which include the weight room, cardio room and restrooms.

Hours of operation have also been limited, the building will be open:

Monday through Friday – 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday – Closed

Other areas in the building, like gym, indoor track and childcare rooms are not open at this time. Events scheduled for June have also been canceled which include the Cardboard Boat Regatta and the Bike Trail Clean-ups.

Grab-and-go meals will be provided to anyone under the age of 18 for free on Mondays in June and July at both the recreation center and Gerhardt Civic Center. Those in need can sign up online or call 937-535-1096.