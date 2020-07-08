Payne Rec Center invites residents to cool off during heatwave

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Payne Rec Center is opening its doors during this heatwave, but not long enough to let the air out.

The rec center will be acting as a “cooling center” during business hours:

Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It encourages neighbors to check it on one another to make sure no one is suffering through the heat. Inviting anyone who might be, to come cool off inside.

Any non-emergency assistance should be directed to Moraine dispatch at 937-535-1166.