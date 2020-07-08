Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now

Payne Rec Center invites residents to cool off during heatwave

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Payne Rec Center is opening its doors during this heatwave, but not long enough to let the air out.

The rec center will be acting as a “cooling center” during business hours:

  • Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It encourages neighbors to check it on one another to make sure no one is suffering through the heat. Inviting anyone who might be, to come cool off inside.

Any non-emergency assistance should be directed to Moraine dispatch at 937-535-1166.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS