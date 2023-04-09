XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – As the weather warms up, The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is reminding drivers to keep an eye out for everyone on the road, especially motorcyclists.

Sergeant Richard Milstead with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post said drivers should expect to see more motorcyclists on the roads in the coming weeks.

“Temperatures are warming up, we’re looking at more riders being out here on the roadways,” Milstead said.

OSP is reminding drivers to always be on the lookout for motorcycle riders.

“Pay attention to what’s in front of you, don’t let yourself get distracted,” Milstead said. “Never drive impaired, and never drive beyond your limits, or the speed limit.”

OSP reports in 2022, Ohio there were 4,095 crashes involving motorcycles in Ohio. Milstead said state troopers see a few common reasons why these crashes happen.

“Motorcycle crashes can be caused by a number of reasons, whether it’s failure to yield or speed, whether it’s impaired drivers or distracted drivers,” Milstead said.

Milstead said it’s not just the safety around other cars, OSP wants riders to make sure they’re wearing the proper gear. That includes a proper helmet, eye protection, sturdy footwear, gloves, long pants and long sleeves. Also, don’t forget to inspect your bike to make sure it is road-ready.

“We have seen time after time in motorcycle crashes where protective gear has been able to save the lives of riders as well as prevent serious injuries,” Milstead said.

Milstead said troopers will be out patrolling for speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors to keep everyone on the road safe.