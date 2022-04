MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An ODOT crew was sideswiped on I-75 NB on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by ODOT Dayton, while the crew was repairing potholes on I-75 NB, north of State Route 41, they were sideswiped.

The crew was uninjured, however, the crash attenuator was damaged.

ODOT reminded drivers to pay attention, move over and slow down when they see the crews.