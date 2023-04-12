DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently released footage of the latest group of puppies to undergo training for work in law enforcement.

According to the OSHP, there are currently six handler and K9 teams training at the OSHP facility in Marysville. Last week, the teams continued to work on basic obedience training as well as both odor and track imprinting.

The video shown above is from week three of this program and shows the teams at work.

This training facility opened in 2018, according to our partners at WCMH, and was built to contain classrooms, office space, dorms and practical training in a single location.