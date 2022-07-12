MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Commuters may see delays on Dryden Road while crews work to pave the roadway.

According to a release, crews will begin paving Dryden Road between Kreitzer Road and the Dayton Corp limit. Work will begin on Wednesday, July 13. At this time, no end date has been listed for the project.

During this time, lanes will be closed for an extended period of time, however, traffic will be allowed to pass through in both directions.

The release said drivers should drive with caution and expect delays.