Paving in Kettering may bring delays beginning next week

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Pavement work in Kettering may cause some delays beginning next week.

Far Hills Avenue resurfacing will begin in Kettering, Monday, May 3. The City said work will start in the northbound curb lane of Far Hills at Stroop Road going north.

Far Hills will remain open during the project, but drivers are expected to encounter some delays while the roadwork is being completed. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during peak hours.

The City said the anticipated completion date for paving is early July, with final project completion in early August. Weather conditions will impact the progress of the project.