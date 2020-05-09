Patriotic masks donated to the Dayton VA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Sewing Collaborative made a special delivery to the Dayton VA this week as they dropped off 1,200 patriotic masks for veterans.

The Miami Valley Quilters Guild helped with the project, making more than 700 of the masks.

“I know the sacrifices the veterans have made for our country and I’m just proud to be part of an organization that we can say, ‘Hey, our vets need help, what can we do to help?’” said Brenda Rex, director of the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.

Rex says they plan to donate more masks in the future.