Patriot Salute event honors VA workers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Veterans Heritage Center is honoring the Dayton Veterans Affairs essential employees with an event on September 11 and 12.

According to the Miami Valley Military History Museum, the Patriot Salute event will be held at the Dayton VA Medical Center Campus from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 12.

The event will have live music, a car show and cruise-in, corn hole tournament and food and craft vendors, the museum said.

The museum also said the 4 Freedom Equestrian Team will be there to let visitors pet the horses, talk with the riders and learn about the role horses play in the military.