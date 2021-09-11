Patriot Salute event honors VA workers

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton-VAMC_163788

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The American Veterans Heritage Center is honoring the Dayton Veterans Affairs essential employees with an event on September 11 and 12.

 According to the Miami Valley Military History Museum, the Patriot Salute event will be held at the Dayton VA Medical Center Campus from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 12.  

The event will have live music, a car show and cruise-in, corn hole tournament and food and craft vendors, the museum said.

The museum also said the 4 Freedom Equestrian Team will be there to let visitors pet the horses, talk with the riders and learn about the role horses play in the military.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

New COVID-19 vaccination study by CDC

Sarasota student Lazarus Dubrocq remembers 911 and the day the President came to his school

Katrina survivor sends comfort to local children affected by Hurricane Ida

Mimi Hymel: 'No two children will get the same bear'

Biden's wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 National Memorial

Law expert: Biden’s vaccine mandate constitutional, local companies wary

More News