Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – September 11 is Patriot Day.

The day honors the memory of the nearly 3,000 people who were killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Each year, in the United States the day is dedicated to remembering those who died as well as those who risked their own lives to save others.

There are events planned in the Miami Valley to observe the day.

TIME CITY EVENT ADDRESS 6:00 AM Kettering Veterans and First Responders Recognition Ceremony Kettering, OH 45459 9:00 AM Hamilton Day of service 1776 Mentore Ave Cincinnati, OH 45202 11:00 AM Miamiburg 9/11 Luncheon 1 S. Main Street 4:00 PM Centerville Patriot Day 8100 Clyo Road 7:00 PM Yellow Springs World day of prayer service 6741 Chambersburg Rd.Huber Heights, OH 45424

HOW TO OBSERVE #PatriotDay

NationalDayCalendar.com offers these suggestions on how you can observe Patriot Day.

Attend Patriot Day ceremonies.

Observe moments of silence: 8:46 AM EDT – American Airlines Flight #11 collides into the World Trade Center 9:03 AM EDT – United Airlines Flight #175 collides into the World Trade Center South Tower 9:37 AM EDT – American Airlines Flight #77 crashes into the Pentagon 9:59 AM EDT – World Trade Center South Tower Collapses 10:03 AM EDT – United Airlines Flight #93 crashes in Shanksville, PA 10:28 AM EDT – World Trade Center North Tower Collapses

Volunteer – Help an organization that has meaning to you. Improve the lives of others and the world around you. Spread kindness. Offer the hope and skills you have to others who need it most.

– Help an organization that has meaning to you. Improve the lives of others and the world around you. Spread kindness. Offer the hope and skills you have to others who need it most. Remember – Remember those killed in the attacks. Remember to stand united as a nation. Join others in prayer vigils or memorial events.

You an also use #PatriotDay or #NeverForget to post on social media and show your support.

