Passenger of Miami Township crash flown to hospital by CareFlight

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Miami Township crash that sent multiple people to area hospitals, including one child.

Officers were sent to the intersection of Clifton Road and Grinnell Road around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. They discovered that a Toyota Corolla failed to stop at the intersection and was hit on the right side by a Ford van.

The driver of the Corolla and a juvenile passenger were taken to Soin Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was picked up by a family member and taken to Soin Medical Center with minor injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.