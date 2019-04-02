Passenger killed in Auglaize County rollover crash
WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) - A Lima man was killed in a rollover crash in Auglaize County Monday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m. on April 1, troopers with the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash on Pusheta Road, west of Brown Road, in southeast Auglaize County.
41-year-old James E. Benshoff Jr., of Wapakoneta, was driving an orange 2012 International straight truck eastbound on Pusheta Road when the vehicle began drifting off the right side of the roadway and started sliding down the embankment.
After Benshoff Jr. overcorrected, the truck rolled over and came to rest on its top, trapping the driver and his passenger, 29-year-old Benjamin D. Stoll, inside.
Benshoff Jr. was taken to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by Wapakoneta Fire and EMS.
The Jaws of Life had to be used in order to get Stoll out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Initial investigation revealed that Benshoff Jr. was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, but Stoll was.
Speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
