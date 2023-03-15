DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will be changing its routes this week to accommodate green-clad partygoers for Saint Patrick’s Day.

According to a release by the RTA, Routes 4 and 12 will be changing from Thursday, March 16 through Friday, March 17. During this time, Wayne Avenue will be closed between Fifth Street and Bainbridge Street for the annual celebration at Dublin Pub.

During this time, Route 4 will deviate onto Fifth Street, Keowee Street and Xenia Avenue. Route 12 will deviate onto Washington Street, Warren Street, Buckeye Street and Wayne Avenue.

Anyone planning to attend the Saint Patrick’s Day party at Dublin Pub can use the RTA to avoid worrying about parking nearby. To plan your trip, the RTA says to use their Transit App. More information can be found here.