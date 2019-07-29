Parts of Washington Twp. Rec Center to close for maintenance

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Annual maintenance projects will soon impact areas of the Washington Township Recreation Center over the next few months.

In August and September, some facility closures will be required.

“We try to accomplish this work during August when people are away on vacations and families are busy with back-to-school preparations. It’s an especially good time because summer camps are over and our fall classes have yet to begin,” says Recreation Facilities Director Mark Metzger.

The first closure will be August 10 when the main gym and walking track are closed.

Maintenance work includes resurfacing and restriping the floor, painting, installation of LED lighting, new bleachers, mats, and curtains.

Recreation pools will be closed starting August 14, so they can be drained and system and surface repairs can be made.

The following closures are expected:

August 10-11: Main gym closed

August 12-Sept. 9: Main gym and walking track closed

August 14-25: Lap pool and small pool closed

