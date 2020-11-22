Parts of the Miami Valley woke up to the first snow of the season

The far northern Miami Valley woke to some snow on the ground including Wapakoneta and St. Mary’s . While the rest of us saw rain overnight. Rain will continue throughout the day as an area of low pressure tracks across Ohio today. Highs will range from the 30s to the north to the low 50s for areas to the south and east.

TODAY: Wet and cold. High 46, colder to the north with highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Rain ends. Generally cloudy skies. Low 33

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 46

Temperatures bounce back into the low to mid 50s mid week and rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thanksgiving day and Black Friday look dry.