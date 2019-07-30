Partners of low dam removal project to paddle Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to create a more picturesque experience along the Great Miami River, while improving safety, river access, and water quality will be tested Tuesday when partners of the project will paddle on the river.

Representatives from the Miami Conservancy District, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and Cardno, all partners of the Tait Station low dam removal project, will paddle from RiverScape MetroPark to Tait Station to experience the new look and feel along the river.

“Removing Tait Station low dam was very positive for the paddling community,” Sarah Hippensteel Hall, MCD manager for watershed partnerships, said. “Low dams are notoriously dangerous. Boaters can be trapped at low dams and drown. Now, people can more safely enjoy this section of the river.”

The $1.55 million project was fully funded by ODOT, while construction was completed by Cardno.

The project, which was recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after a report on the Great Miami River Corridor, was part of MCD’s work to improve conditions along the corridor – 99 miles of river, paved trails and connected communities in southwest Ohio.

