Partners For Kids comes to the Miami Valley via local children’s hospital

Dayton Children's

Dayton Children’s is preparing to treat patients for a mystery illness that appears to be linked to COVID-19.

Dayton Children’s, in partnership with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and CareSource, are working to bring Partners For Kids to the Miami Valley and the 94,000 children enrolled in Medicaid managed care and covered by CareSource.

Partners For Kids, through CareSource, would service Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties.

As a service, it offers providers coaching and resources, reaches out to families for scheduling and develops prescription guidelines. Partners For Kids serves as an intermediary between healthcare plans, providers and families, helping providers receive reimbursement and focus on preventive and high-quality sick care. 

