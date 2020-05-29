Partial to Pie Bakery damaged multiple times in recent weeks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Partial to Pie Bakery in Dayton has been damaged multiple times over the past few weeks.

The bakery posted a photo of their damaged door on Friday, saying that someone has broken three windows and two doors over a 3-week period.

Owners say they might shut down until they can figure out a plan to move forward. Right now, the shop is considering boarding up the remaining windows and installing security cameras.

Customers who placed an order for the day were asked to contact the shop to coordinate a time to pick up their order from the back door.

