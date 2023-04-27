MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of Miamisburg is under a boil advisory after a water main break overnight.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Miamisburg, a water main break occurred sometime Wednesday night into Thursday morning that has caused a service disruption or low pressure.

An initial list of streets affected includes Heincke Road between Richard Street and Kind Richard Parkway, King Richard between Heincke and Bayberry Drive, Red Deer Lane and Lea Castle Place.

The city reported that any home without water service will be under a Boil Advisory for at least 24 hours after service is restored.