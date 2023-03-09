WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A part of a major roadway is scheduled to temporarily close for a planned repair project.

A section of Rahn Road is scheduled to temporarily close to thru traffic beginning Monday, March 13. The portion of the road that will be closed is between Southford Avenue and Country Place.

Washington Township says the closure is needed for crews with the Washington Township Public Works Department to repair a 72-inch stormwater pipe.

Those that normally use Rahn Road and travel in the area will need to take an alternative route until the project wraps up, which is expected to be on Friday, March 17. Road closure signs will be present to drivers on Rahn Road at Mad River Road and on Alex Bell Road at Rahn Road.

If you need to get around the construction project, there are detour routes you are able to take.

Commuters traveling westbound can detour south on Mad River and continue west to Alex Bell Road at the roundabout. Eastbound drivers can stay on Alex Bell Road and continue to north on Mad River Road at the roundabout.

Drivers or residents living in the area can contact Washington Township Public Works with any questions or concerns at 937-433-0152.