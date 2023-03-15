FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A water main break has closed part of a road in Fairborn.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Fairborn, there is a water main break at Funderburg Road and Rice Boulevard. Funderburg Road is reportedly closed from North Boulevard to Colonel Glenn Highway.

In a comment on the post, the city cited the “drastic change in temperature” as a possible reason for the water main break.

“Metal and other materials expand and contract as conditions become warmer and colder. Over time, the stress that puts on the materials makes them more susceptible to breakage,” said the comment. “Also, extreme cold and temperature changes may cause ground shifting which can put unusual stress on the lines.”

