Park officials urge water safety after 3 water-related deaths in Miami Valley in last week

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified 18-year-old Nathaniel Cain as the body recovered from Buck Creek State Park on Tuesday.

The lake at Buck Creek State Park was open Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Cain’s body was recovered from the water.

Sgt. Don Siler with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said an investigator is looking into the death.

“They’ll get information back from coroner’s office, talk to witnesses and things like that to help with the investigation,” said Siler.

Cain’s body was recovered at 8:20 p.m., and the 911 call reporting Cain missing while swimming came in about four hours earlier.

2 NEWS is still waiting on an official cause of death but Siler said the water temperature could have been a factor. He said the water is in the 60 degree range, which could impact swimming ability.

“Your body loses the heat 25 times faster in the water than air, so basically you can’t produce that heat anymore so you’re constantly staying cold, and possibly not being able to move your arms and legs as well,” said Siler.

Siler said this is the first drowning at Buck Creek State Park recently, but said they have responded to quite a few water rescue calls lately.

This is also the third water-related death in the Miami Valley in the last week.

Less than 48 hours before, 18-year-old Jalynn Henderson of Dayton died from an apparent drowning at Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs.

“Unfortunately we do see these things as seasons break,” said Amy Dingle, the outdoor connections director with Five Rivers MetroParks.

Both Siler and Dingle said the number one safety tip for anyone near a body of water is to wear a life vest.

“You’re not able to put it on when you’re in an accident, it’s like trying to put a car seat belt on when you’re in a car accident, you just can’t do it when you’re in the moment,” said Dingle.

Both Dingle and Siler said people should swim in groups of at least three people and always keep an eye out for others around you. Siler added it could save a life.

“A typical thing that we try and do is make a human chain if we know where the last place they were last seen, so we get people that want to volunteer to go out and try and walk in a straight line to try and find some thing, and go as quick as we can,” said Siler.

Dingle said understanding moving water like our local riverways is crucial, especially to those interested in kayaking or paddle boarding.

She said Five Rivers MetroParks does teach classes dedicated to educating how to understand, read, and navigate the currents.